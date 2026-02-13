Giants announce Dawn Aponte’s hiring

The Giants made Dawn Aponte’s hiring official, naming her the team’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy.

Aponte had worked as the NFL’s chief football administrative officer since 2017.

In her role, she is responsible for strategic planning for football operations, analytics, salary cap management, player contract negotiations, compliance and working closely with the college and pro personnel departments.

At the league office, Aponte was responsible for driving football operations initiatives, facilitating communication and management of day-to-day football operations and assisting in building relationships with club owners, presidents and executives. She played a leading role on all health and safety-related initiatives.

Aponte previously worked as an executive with RSE Ventures, an international sports, entertainment and tech firm co-founded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and club vice chairman Matt Higgins.

She was with the Dolphins from 2010-16, last serving as executive vice president of football administration. There, she overlapped with current Giants general manager Joe Schoen. In addition, Dennis Hickey, the Giants’ assistant director of player personnel, was Miami’s General Manager for three seasons (2014-16).

Aponte joined the Dolphins after one year as vice president of football administration with the Browns. Before that, she spent three years as vice president of labor finance with the NFL Management Council.

She started her career in football as an accounting intern with the Jets, where she spent more than 15 years (1991-2006) in various capacities, including as the club’s senior director of football administration. Bill Parcells was head coach of the Jets from 1997-99, while Bill Belichick was his defensive coordinator.