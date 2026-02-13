Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
February 13, 2026 09:38 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why they believe Tua Tagovailoa's tenure with the Miami Dolphins is coming to an end following a hierarchy change this offseason.
Related Videos
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
28:14
Florio: Raiders ‘shouldn’t wait’ to trade Crosby
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
12:57
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
09:51
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
02:08
Wahlberg SB bets point to prediction market issues
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
06:52
Revisiting Charbonnet’s two-point conversion
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
03:24
Seahawks’ success powered by ‘great personalities’
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
Latest Clips
01:59
HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
07:42
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue