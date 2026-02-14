Raiders to interview Seahawks assistant Jeff Howard for DC job

The Raiders will interview Seahawks safeties coach Jeff Howard on Saturday for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Howard worked with new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak in Minnesota and Seattle.

Howard began his NFL coaching career in 2013 with the Vikings. He was a defensive assistant for seven seasons in Minnesota.

He was with the Browns from 2020-22, serving as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator. After one season as the Chargers’ linebackers coach in 2023, Howard joined the Seahawks.

Kubiak overlapped with Howard with the Vikings in two different stints (2013-14, 2019-21) and again last season in Seattle.