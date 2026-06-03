Trent Williams thinks 2027 season will “probably” be his last

Trent Williams signed a two-year, $50 million contract this offseason, with $37 million fully guaranteed.

The 49ers left tackle, who turns 38 next month, goes into his 17th season thinking the 2027 season will “probably” be his last. He called that thought “scary.”

“I’m toying between the idea of going until I can’t no more and just leaving while I’ve still got some good product left and I get ran out of the league,” Williams said, via video from the team. “It’s been a long time. I had a daughter that she was born three months before I got drafted, so I’m going on year 17 and she’s turning 17. As a father, you feel like I’ve kind of felt like I missed her whole life.”

Williams wants to spend more time with his family, but he also knows his competitiveness might win out after the 2027 season if he’s still performing at a Pro Bowl level.

“There’s little stuff I’ve got to think about,” Williams said. “Obviously, I can’t tell the future. I don’t know. I’m still a competitor. It’s hard not to compete when you can, so we’ll see.”

Williams made his 12th Pro Bowl in 2025 and earned second-team All-Pro honors, so he still is playing at a high level.