49ers OL coach calls Myles Garrett an “all-time great” who presents a “good challenge”

Myles Garrett went from the Browns to the Rams this week. While the AFC North celebrated, the NFC West went to work.

49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster admitted the trade took him by surprise, prompting him immediately to start watching film of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

“I just wanted to remind myself because it kind of came out of left field,” Foerster said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

In the 49ers’ 26-8 win over the Browns last season, Garrett had a sack and three quarterback hits. He did not have a sack and only one quarterback hit in the Browns’ 19-17 victory over the 49ers in 2023.

“He made a couple plays, and then you’re like, ‘Let me go back and look at the tape and see what it really was,’” Foerster said. “And he’s a great player. He got after us, yeah, but we did have a plan. The plan was somewhat effective, and so, there’s other ways to do things as well.”

The 49ers play the Rams in Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, in Garrett’s debut with his new team.

The 49ers were getting a plan ready for Jared Verse. Now, they have to contend with Garrett.

“I think Myles Garrett, he’s an all-time great pass rusher,” Foerster said. “He’s an unbelievable talent, but it’s still an edge rusher that you have to take care of.

“He’s an outstanding football player, and he’s going to be a challenge for us to take care of. But we had a plan last year. You’re going to do the best you can, and everybody has good players, and he’s a great player. And it’s good for them, helps them, and it’ll be a good challenge for us.”