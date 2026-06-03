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Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
June 3, 2026 09:55 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio react to Caleb Williams being featured as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27, explaining why the Bears quarterback is such an impressive player.
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