Myles Garrett: I want to solidify myself among the very greats

Myles Garrett was so dominate last season that he earned all 50 first-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the award in 2023, becoming one of only nine players to win multiple DPOY awards.

Only Aaron Donald, Watt and Lawrence Taylor having more with three each.

In nine seasons, Garrett has earned seven Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro honors, the single-season sacks record (23 in 2025) and 125.5 career sacks.

He is only 30, with a lot of career left as he embarks on a new chapter with the Rams.

Garrett wants more despite a near certainty that he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I see a position to solidify myself here, as well, among the very greats,” Garrett said at his introductory news conference. “I still have plenty of great years in front of me and being able to cement that legacy, not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual and winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more. Those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it and do it right away.”

A Super Bowl ring is the one thing missing from his resume, and Garrett should have chances to accomplish that.