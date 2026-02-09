Mike Macdonald: Everybody made a narrative about Sam Darnold, he showed who he is

There was a time when the label most attached to Sam Darnold was “draft bust.” Now there’s a new way to label Darnold: Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after Super Bowl LX that Darnold has proven who he really is in Seattle, after a career in which so many people doubted him.

“Sam doesn’t care about the obstacles,” Macdonald said. “Everybody’s made a narrative about this guy. They have tried to put a story and a label on who he is as a person, who he is as a quarterback. He does not care. He’s the same guy every day since he showed up. He’s so steadfast, he’s a great teammate, his teammates love him. All he’s done since he’s walked in the door is be a tremendous player on our football team and a tremendous leader who’s the same every day. That’s who he is and that’s how we need to talk about him moving forward.”

People doubted Darnold throughout his career, from the Jets to the Panthers to the 49ers to the Vikings. He made the Seahawks his fifth team, and erased all the doubts.