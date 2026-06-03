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Report: Browns conditional third-round pick becomes first-round pick if Rams trade Garrett to AFC North

  
Published June 3, 2026 11:03 AM

The Browns added a little extra protection for themselves to complete the Myles Garrett trade to the Rams this week.

While Cleveland received edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick from Los Angeles in exchange for Garrett, the league’s daily transaction wire noted that the final pick was conditional.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the condition on that 2029 third-round pick is that it will become a first-round pick in the event that the Rams trade Garrett to a team in the AFC North.

It doesn’t seem likely that the Rams would even want to trade Garrett at any point in the future.

But just in case they do, the Browns have at least made it unlikely that they’ll ever see Garrett twice a year on the opposing sideline.