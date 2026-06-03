Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal were the only top-10 picks from 2022 to not get extensions

The signing of Falcons receiver Drake London closes the books on the top-10 picks from the 2022 draft. And it’s not a happy ending for the New York Giants.

Of the first 10 players picked in 2022, eight of them have earned extensions. Two have not. Both were picked by the Giants.

The players in question are still on the team. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (fifth overall) is in his option year with no expectation of an extension. Offensive lineman Evan Neal (seventh overall) became a free agent in 2026 and re-signed for the one-year minimum.

All other players taken in the top 10 (Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Ikem Ekwonu, Drake London, Charles Cross, and Garrett Wilson) have their second deals.

In April, the Giants had two top-10 picks again. They picked linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall) and tackle Francis Mauigoa (tenth overall). Time will tell whether it turns out better for the Giants this time around.