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Report: Kayshon Boutte interested in a trade

  
Published June 3, 2026 11:11 AM

The Patriots have a new wide receiver on the roster in A.J. Brown and there could be another trade involving a wideout in their future.

This one would see a current member of the team heading elsewhere, however.

While on an episode of his podcast after the Brown trade became official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Kayshon Boutte has been interested in a trade this offseason. Boutte has not been taking part in the team’s voluntary wideouts over the last few weeks.

Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal after posting 76 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons. The presence of Brown and free agent acquisition Romeo Doubs would seem to lower the odds of the Patriots making another long-term investment in a wideout while also working against Boutte having a big year in New England.

Whether that results in a move or not will be something to watch as Week 1 draws closer.