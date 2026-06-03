Report: Cardinals will not trade Josh Sweat

Speculation about edge rusher Josh Sweat’s future with the Cardinals has picked up over the course of his absence from the team’s offseason program, but a report on Wednesday tosses some cold water on thoughts of a trade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are not going to trade Sweat. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur sent a similar message last week when asked about a report that the Cardinals have gotten trade offers from other teams.

Sweat also missed the voluntary portions of the offseason work after signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with Arizona last year. He had 30 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his first season with the team.

Based on the recent word from inside and outside the organization, Sweat will get a chance to add to those totals in a Cardinals uniform this fall.