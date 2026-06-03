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Report: Cardinals will not trade Josh Sweat

  
Published June 3, 2026 11:54 AM

Speculation about edge rusher Josh Sweat’s future with the Cardinals has picked up over the course of his absence from the team’s offseason program, but a report on Wednesday tosses some cold water on thoughts of a trade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are not going to trade Sweat. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur sent a similar message last week when asked about a report that the Cardinals have gotten trade offers from other teams.

Sweat also missed the voluntary portions of the offseason work after signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with Arizona last year. He had 30 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his first season with the team.

Based on the recent word from inside and outside the organization, Sweat will get a chance to add to those totals in a Cardinals uniform this fall.