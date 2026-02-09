Mike Vrabel on Drake Maye: It’s never just about one guy

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a lot of shining moments during the 2025 season, but the final moment was not his finest hour.

Maye and the Patriots were shut out for the first three quarters of Super Bowl LX and he had three turnovers in the final 15:10 of the game to eliminate any chance of the Patriots rallying back to beat the Seahawks. Maye was also sacked six times and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson had just 42 yards on 13 carries between them, which explains why head coach Mike Vrabel was careful not to pin blame for the loss squarely on Maye’s shoulders.

“We can sit here and try to put it on one guy,” Vrabel said. “You’ll be disappointed because that’ll never happen. It starts with us as a coaching staff and making sure that we’re doing our part. Obviously, we have to be able to execute, we gotta be able to protect. When we do protect, we have to be able to progress through and throw the ball with guys open and help the quarterback. And then he’s gotta be better. That’s just how it goes, that’s never gonna change.”

The poor ending doesn’t make Maye’s second season any less of a success and it could prove to be fuel for even better days ahead if Maye can take what went wrong and use it as a stepping stone for even more success in 2026.