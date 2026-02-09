Kenneth Walker III calls MVP award a “surreal moment”

Kenneth Walker’s future is uncertain now, with the running back scheduled for free agency in a month. Walker, though, had his name etched in Seahawks’ lore forever.

He earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors, the first running back to win it since Jan. 25, 1998, when Denver’s Terrell Davis won it for his performance in Super Bowl XXII.

“If I would tell myself as a kid right now, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” Walker said, via NFL.com. “So, this is a surreal moment, and it doesn’t happen without the guys in the locker room.”

Walker rushed 27 times for 135 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards. He had a 49-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty on center Jalen Sundell with 2:01 remaining.

His 135 yards were the most in a Super Bowl since Davis had 157 in the victory over the Packers.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m just a team player,” Walker said. “I’m not really focused on my personal gains. I just want to make the best impact on my team in the best way possible.”

Walker took advantage of the season-ending knee injury to Zach Charbonnet in the divisional round, embracing the role as the team’s lead back. In three postseason games, Walker rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries and added nine receptions for 104 yards.

His 29 touches on Sunday night were the second-most touches in a game in his career, as were his 135 yards.

“At first – Mike [Macdonald] always talks about it’s a softening process – and then the bigger runs started to come, and that’s when I really started to feel it,” Walker said.