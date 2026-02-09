 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkswin_260208.jpg
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
nbc_pft_seahawksoffense_260208.jpg
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
nbc_pft_patsstruggles_260208.jpg
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Ernest Jones IV takes aim at Puka Nacua over Sam Darnold criticism

  
Published February 9, 2026 01:09 AM

The action after the Super Bowl is better than anything that happened during the game.

Late in Super Bowl LX, Rams receiver Puka Nacua tweeted a laugh/crying emoji and “Sam Darnold.”

When Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV saw what Nacua said, Jones had something to say: “Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass.”

It was Jones who sounded off after Darnold threw four interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Rams.

Sam’s been balling,” Jones said at the time. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam’s had us in every fucking game. So for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault,’ no it’s not. It was plays that defensively we could have made . . . opportunities where we could have gotten better stops. It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback. We’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, fuck you.”

By the way, the Seahawks didn’t lose another game. Along the way, they beat the Rams twice.