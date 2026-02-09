Ernest Jones IV takes aim at Puka Nacua over Sam Darnold criticism

The action after the Super Bowl is better than anything that happened during the game.

Late in Super Bowl LX, Rams receiver Puka Nacua tweeted a laugh/crying emoji and “Sam Darnold.”

When Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV saw what Nacua said, Jones had something to say: “Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass.”

It was Jones who sounded off after Darnold threw four interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Rams.

“Sam’s been balling,” Jones said at the time. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam’s had us in every fucking game. So for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault,’ no it’s not. It was plays that defensively we could have made . . . opportunities where we could have gotten better stops. It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback. We’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, fuck you.”

By the way, the Seahawks didn’t lose another game. Along the way, they beat the Rams twice.