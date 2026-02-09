Cooper Kupp: There were some really tough times this year, this is an unbelievable story

Cooper Kupp was the MVP of Super Bowl LVI while with the Rams, but the wide receiver’s run with the team ended rather unceremoniously in early 2025.

The Rams told Kupp that he was no longer in their plans and they released him after they were unable to put together a trade with another club. Kupp wound up returning to his home state of Washington to sign with the Seahawks, which gave him a chance to face the Rams twice in the regular season and once in the NFC Championship Game.

Kupp helped the Rams to wins in the final two meetings between the NFC West teams and he led Seattle with six catches and 61 receiving yards in Sunday night’s 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. There was no MVP award this time, but Kupp said it capped a tumultuous year on a very high note.

“It wasn’t smooth, it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows . . . I don’t know that I’ve got the words,” Kupp said. “It’s an unbelievable story. There were some really tough times this year for my family and I.”

Kupp remains under contract in Seattle for the next two seasons, so there should me a little less chaos as Kupp readies for a chance to chase his third Super Bowl ring.