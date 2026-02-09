 Skip navigation
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: We all felt this was meant to be

  
Published February 9, 2026 01:28 AM

The Seahawks were the best team throughout the 2025 season and illustrated that once again with a dominant 29-13 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

While 2025 AP offensive player of the year Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught just four passes for 27 yards in the contest, he was undoubtedly one of the reasons Seattle reached the Super Bowl in the first place.

After becoming a world champion, Smith-Njigba said he and his teammates were confident throughout the year this would happen.

“We had to put the work in… but we all felt this was meant to be,” Smith-Njigba said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Media. “And it’s nothing without going and chasing it. And it’s just an unbelievable moment. I’m super proud of my guys, they’re so deserving.”

Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes for a league-leading 1,793 yards with 10 touchdowns in the regular season and added 17 receptions for 199 yards with two TDs in the postseason.