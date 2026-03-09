Bills to sign CB Dee Alford to three-year deal

The Bills have agreed to terms with cornerback Dee Alford on a three-year, $21 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Alford, 28, has spent the past four seasons in Atlanta after two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He won the Grey Cup in 2021.

In 2025, Alford posted a career high three interceptions and 13 passes defensed and also contributed 67 tackles and two sacks.

Alford has totaled 216 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 10 tackles for loss.

Alford will join Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston in the Bills’ cornerbacks room.