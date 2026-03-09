 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Bills to sign CB Dee Alford to three-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:31 PM

The Bills have agreed to terms with cornerback Dee Alford on a three-year, $21 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Alford, 28, has spent the past four seasons in Atlanta after two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He won the Grey Cup in 2021.

In 2025, Alford posted a career high three interceptions and 13 passes defensed and also contributed 67 tackles and two sacks.

Alford has totaled 216 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 10 tackles for loss.

Alford will join Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston in the Bills’ cornerbacks room.