 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move

March 9, 2026 02:53 PM
Mike Florio gives his instant reaction to Mike Evans reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers, examining what the future holds for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
nbc_ffhh_kenwalkerreax_260309.jpg
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_csu_rashangary_260309.jpg
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
nbc_csu_jetsfreeagency_260309.jpg
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_csu_tylerlinderbaumraiders_260309.jpg
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
nbc_csu_jaylenwatsonrams_260309.jpg
05:13
Watson gives Rams one of NFL’s ‘best’ secondaries
nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
04:33
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_csu_malikwillis_260309.jpg
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
02:30
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
02:06
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
01:44
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_tuafalcons_260309.jpg
02:49
Falcons reportedly expected to pursue Tua
nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
nbc_pft_topfreeagentqbs_260309.jpg
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260309.jpg
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_tuareleased_260309.jpg
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
nbc_pft_mcduffie_260309.jpg
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
nbc_pft_patsoffercrosby_260309.jpg
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_alecpiercecolts_260309.jpg
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260309.jpg
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger
nbc_roto_rjbarrett_260309.jpg
01:21
Barrett playing best ball at best time for fantasy
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260309.jpg
01:35
Will Avdija’s back injury affect fantasy playoffs?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
nbc_nba_enjoydoc_260309.jpg
04:38
Will Bucks fire Rivers if they falter in playoffs?
nbc_nba_enjoydoug_260309.jpg
04:11
Could Kings fire head coach Christie after season?
nbc_nba_enjoycarrington_260309.jpg
05:09
Carrington struggling for Wizards in second season
nbc_nba_enjoyalperen_260309.jpg
09:49
Has Sengun ‘fallen off a cliff’ defensively?
nbc_nba_enjoylevert_260309.jpg
10:09
LeVert, Dillingham have had ‘rough’ seasons
nbc_nba_enjoybrunson_260309.jpg
04:41
Will Gilgeous-Alexander pop off against Nuggets?
aytonlakersnbalaker.jpg
03:14
Ayton having disappointing season for Lakers
nbc_nba_enjoywestbrook_260309.jpg
04:40
Analyzing Westbrook’s awkward exchange with media
crosby.jpg
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
kylermurraycolts.jpg
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
college_sports_dp.jpg
09:15
What will Trump’s college sports meeting lead to?
nbc_roto_nykatalc_260309.jpg
01:43
Take ‘underrated’ Clippers to take down Knicks
nbc_roto_denvokc_260309.jpg
02:30
Bet on Nuggets to cover against Thunder on Peacock
nbc_roto_eastchampions_260309.jpg
02:32
Celtics positioned well in East with Tatum
nbc_oly_wih_badgersinmico_260309.jpg
04:39
Badgers discuss representing U.S. in Olympics
nbc_cbb_illseniorday_260309.jpg
01:06
Inside Illinois’ Senior Day festivities
nbc_pft_crosbylamar_260309.jpg
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
nbc_pft_tylerhuntley_260309.jpg
02:28
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
nbc_pft_crosbyfans_260309.jpg
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
nbc_pft_lvtradecrosby_260309.jpg
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
nbc_nba_phxcha2min_260309.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
nbc_nba_chaphxdigitalhit_260309.jpg
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets