Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
March 9, 2026 02:53 PM
Mike Florio gives his instant reaction to Mike Evans reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers, examining what the future holds for the six-time Pro Bowler.
Related Videos
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
05:13
Watson gives Rams one of NFL’s ‘best’ secondaries
04:33
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
02:30
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
02:06
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
01:44
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026
02:49
Falcons reportedly expected to pursue Tua
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats
Latest Clips
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger
01:21
Barrett playing best ball at best time for fantasy
01:35
Will Avdija’s back injury affect fantasy playoffs?
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
04:38
Will Bucks fire Rivers if they falter in playoffs?
04:11
Could Kings fire head coach Christie after season?
05:09
Carrington struggling for Wizards in second season
09:49
Has Sengun ‘fallen off a cliff’ defensively?
10:09
LeVert, Dillingham have had ‘rough’ seasons
04:41
Will Gilgeous-Alexander pop off against Nuggets?
03:14
Ayton having disappointing season for Lakers
04:40
Analyzing Westbrook’s awkward exchange with media
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
09:15
What will Trump’s college sports meeting lead to?
01:43
Take ‘underrated’ Clippers to take down Knicks
02:30
Bet on Nuggets to cover against Thunder on Peacock
02:32
Celtics positioned well in East with Tatum
04:39
Badgers discuss representing U.S. in Olympics
01:06
Inside Illinois’ Senior Day festivities
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
02:28
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue