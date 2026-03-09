 Skip navigation
Inside the Malik Willis deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:10 PM

Quarterback Malik Willis has parlayed two years as a Green Bay backup into a three-year deal to serve as Miami’s starter.

Reported as being worth $22.5 million annually, we’ve gotten a preliminary look at the terms.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus: $22.5 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 base salary: $21.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2028 offseason roster bonus: $2 million.

5. 2028 base salary: $20.5 million.

It’s a firm, two-year commitment, with a payout of $45 million. The third year is at the team’s option, with a $2 million trigger on the third day of the league year.

The average is indeed $22.5 million — smack dab in the middle of the expected range of $20 million to $25 million.