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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Texans sign first-round OL Keylan Rutledge

  
Published June 4, 2026 04:08 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with first-round offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge on his four-year rookie contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

His signing leaves fourth-round offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu as the final unsigned draft pick. Second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, second-round tight end Marlin Klein, fourth-round linebacker Wade Woodaz, fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey, sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond and seventh-round Aiden Fisher previously signed.

The Texans traded up two spots to draft Rutledge with the 26th overall pick out of Georgia Tech.

He can play center or guard and has spent the offseason working with the first-team at center.

Rutledge earned first-team All-ACC honors and was a third-team All-American.