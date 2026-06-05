Trent Williams on the Rams’ addition of Myles Garrett: It sucks

The Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett on Monday made the reigning Defensive Player of the Year the NFC West’s problem.

While the other three teams in the AFC North were celebrating, the 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks were already watching film on the Rams’ new edge rusher.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was asked about Garrett joining the Rams and summed things up for the rest of the entire division.

“It sucks,” Williams said to laughter, via video from the team.

In the 49ers’ 26-8 win over the Browns last season, Garrett had a sack and three quarterback hits. He did not have a sack and only one quarterback hit in the Browns’ 19-17 victory over the 49ers in 2023.

Garrett, 30, set the NFL single-season sacks record last season with 23 and has 125.5 for his career.