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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Chargers agree to terms with first-round pick Akheem Mesidor

  
Published June 4, 2026 06:16 PM

The Chargers have agreed to a contract with their top pick in this year’s draft.

Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN that their client has agreed to terms with the Chargers. The 22nd overall pick will make over $20.45 million over four years and the Chargers hold a fifth-year option on the contract.

Mesidor had 12.5 sacks during his final season at Miami and had 13.5 over his previous three seasons. One of those years was cut short by foot injuries and Mesidor also played two seasons at West Virginia earlier in his collegiate run.

Fourth-round pick Brenen Thompson is now the only Chargers pick yet to agree to a contract with the team.