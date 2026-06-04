Inside the latest Myles Garrett deal

Yes, the Rams and defensive end Myles Garrett have a new deal.

As mentioned earlier, it’s a five-year contract, covering 2026 through 2030. It replaces the deal Garrett had signed in 2025 with the Browns, adding no new years.

Here are the full terms, per a source with knowledge of the contract:

1. Signing bonus: $35.7 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 option bonus: $30.145 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027.

4. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027.

5. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027 (but must be earned).

6. 2028 option bonus: $19.49 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027.

7. 2028 base salary: $1.345 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027.

8. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2027 (but must be earned).

9. 2029 option bonus: $21.49 million.

10. 2029 offseason roster bonus: $8 million.

11. 2029 base salary: $10 million.

12. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total.

13. 2030 option bonus: $16.49 million.

14. 2030 offseason roster bonus: $8 million.

15. 2030 base salary: $15 million.

16. 2030 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total.

The five-year deal has an average of $35.8 million at signing. It’s the same total payout from 2026 through 2030 as his prior contract with the Browns.

Of the total amount, $37 million is fully guaranteed at signing. Another $62 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. The payments become fully guaranteed in 2027.

In comparison to his prior deal, the guarantee drops in 2027 by $10.7 million. The 2028 guarantee increases by $7.2 million.

As a practical matter, it’s a three-year deal with team-held options for 2029 and 2030. The $8 million roster bonus in each season will force the Rams to make a quick decision.