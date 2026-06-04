 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams, Myles Garrett execute a new contract

  
Published June 4, 2026 11:44 AM

As the Rams worked through a trade for defensive end Myles Garrett, they didn’t have time to do a new contract. They now have.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams and Garrett have worked out a new deal. It’s a five-year deal covering 2026 through 2030, with available options through 2038.

We’re in the process of tracking down the details. The key question is whether and to what extent the new-money APY will change. His latest deal set a new standard for non-quarterbacks, at $40 million per year. Since then, the bar has moved to $50 million.

The signing bonus is $35.7 million. The salary will be at least $1.3 million, pushing his minimum compensation package for 2026 to $37 million.

That exceeds the $31.5 million total compensation he was due to make under his prior deal by at least $5.5 million. (Of that amount, $1 million was in the form of per-game roster bonuses. The new deal possibly has per-game roster bonuses for 2026, too.)

The question is whether and to what extent the remaining guarantees were carried into the new deal. Apparently, the future guarantees have been reduced (if not eliminated).

Of course, the guarantees don’t really matter. After giving up Jared Verse, a first-, second-, and third-round pick to get Garrett, it’s not as if they’ll be cutting him after a year or two.

We’ll provide a full breakdown once we have the total numbers.