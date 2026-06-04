Tyler Guyton in competition with Nate Thomas for starting LT job

The Cowboys selected offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick in 2024. Guyton, who played right tackle at Oklahoma, was charged with moving to left tackle to replace Tyron Smith.

It hasn’t worked out as expected.

Guyton has struggled with his health and with consistency, starting only 21 games in his two seasons.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton will compete for the starting job with Nate Thomas.

“Tyler understands the importance of this year,” Schottenheimer said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Why? Because it’s the next year. We’re going to make Tyler earn it. Tyler and Nate Thomas right now are competing to start at left tackle. Why? Because we think that’s going to get the best out of Tyler Guyton and the best out of Nate Thomas.”

Guyton’s knee injury in training camp, Thomas replaced him with the first-team offense in practice. Thomas, a seventh-round pick in 2024, ended up making his first four career starts in 2025.

Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith started the final four games at left tackle, but he prefers to stay at left guard.

That leaves Guyton and Thomas to battle it out for the left tackle job, which is not what the Cowboys had in mind when they drafted the two offensive linemen 204 picks apart in 2024.

“Tyler’s biggest thing is the consistency has not been there,” Schottenheimer said. “Very talented, maybe one of the most athletic big men I’ve ever been around with his ability to kick-slide, punch, move [and] run. But there’s got to be more consistency. That’s been the challenge, he’s been working extremely, extremely hard at.”