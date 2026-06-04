Dolphins sign first-round pick Chris Johnson, complete 2026 draft class

The Dolphins have gotten their entire 2026 draft class under contract.

Miami announced on Thursday that the club has signed first-round pick Chris Johnson and fifth-round pick Seydou Traore.

All 13 members of Miami’s large class from this year have now put pen to paper.

Johnson, a cornerback out of San Diego State, was the team’s second of two first-round picks, coming off the board at No. 27 overall.

Traore, a tight end, was the No. 180 overall selection in the fifth round. The pick originally belonged to the Cowboys.

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, Miami’s first pick at No. 12 overall, signed his contract earlier this week.