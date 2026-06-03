Dolphins sign first-round OL Kadyn Proctor

The Dolphins signed first-round offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, the team announced Wednesday.

Proctor’s signing leaves only first-round cornerback Chris Johnson and fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore unsigned. The team previously signed second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas, third-round tight end Will Kacmarek, third-round wide receiver Chris Bell, fourth-round defensive end Trey Moore, fourth-round safety Kyle Louis, fifth-round safety Michael Taaffe, fifth-round wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., sixth-round guard DJ Campbell and seventh-round defensive end Max Llewellyn.

The Dolphins made Proctor the 12th overall pick in April.

He played three seasons at Alabama, starting 40 games at left tackle. He helped the Crimson Tide to an SEC title in 2023 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025.

Proctor was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025. He was also named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.