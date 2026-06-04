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49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
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Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
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Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

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NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

June 4, 2026 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jim Schwartz's comments the end to his tenure with the Browns, analyzing why the former defensive coordinator wasn't comfortable remaining in Cleveland.

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