Giants agree to re-sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

The Giants are retaining one of their offensive linemen.

According to multiple reports, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor will be back with New York on a three-year deal.

Eluemunor’s contract is worth $39 million with $26 million guaranteed, per the initial reports.

Eluemunor, 31, has been with the Giants since 2024, having started 31 games for the club over the last two seasons.

While Eluemunor is sticking with New York, 2026 will mark a reunion for him. John Harbaugh helped bring Eluemunor into the league as a Ravens fifth-round pick in 2017, with the offensive lineman playing 17 games with three starts for Baltimore over his first two seasons.

In all, Eluemunor has appeared in 118 games with 76 starts for the Ravens, Patriots, Raiders, and Giants.