nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
P Jake Bailey agrees to sign with Falcons

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:06 PM

One of Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins teammates will be joining him in Atlanta.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that punter Jake Bailey has agreed to sign with the Falcons. The news comes shortly after word broke that Tagovailoa will sign a one-year deal with the Falcons after he’s officially released by the Dolphins on Wednesday.

It’s a three-year, $9 million deal for Bailey.

Bailey spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and had an average of 42.5 net yards per kick in 2025. He played in New England during his first four seasons and has a career average of 41.1 net yards.

Bradley Pinion handled the punting duties for Atlanta last season, but he is out of contract for 2026.

The Falcons have also agreed to sign kicker Nick Folk, so there will be a new look on special teams under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.