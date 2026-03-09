P Jake Bailey agrees to sign with Falcons

One of Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins teammates will be joining him in Atlanta.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that punter Jake Bailey has agreed to sign with the Falcons. The news comes shortly after word broke that Tagovailoa will sign a one-year deal with the Falcons after he’s officially released by the Dolphins on Wednesday.

It’s a three-year, $9 million deal for Bailey.

Bailey spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and had an average of 42.5 net yards per kick in 2025. He played in New England during his first four seasons and has a career average of 41.1 net yards.

Bradley Pinion handled the punting duties for Atlanta last season, but he is out of contract for 2026.

The Falcons have also agreed to sign kicker Nick Folk, so there will be a new look on special teams under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.