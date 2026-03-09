Titans agree to terms with C Austin Schlottmann on one-year deal

The Titans are signing center Austin Schlottmann to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schlottmann follows Brian Daboll from the Giants, where they spent two seasons together. Daboll is now the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

The Titans have also agreed to terms with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, cornerback Alontae Taylor, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Flott, Robinson and Bellinger also played for Daboll.

Schlottmann, 30, played three seasons for the Broncos and two for the Vikings before heading to the Giants in 2024. He has played 85 games, with 18 starts, in his career.

In 2025, Schlottmann appeared in 17 games, with four starts, seeing action on 362 offensive snaps and 69 on special teams.