 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans agree to terms with C Austin Schlottmann on one-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:22 PM

The Titans are signing center Austin Schlottmann to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schlottmann follows Brian Daboll from the Giants, where they spent two seasons together. Daboll is now the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

The Titans have also agreed to terms with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, cornerback Alontae Taylor, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Flott, Robinson and Bellinger also played for Daboll.

Schlottmann, 30, played three seasons for the Broncos and two for the Vikings before heading to the Giants in 2024. He has played 85 games, with 18 starts, in his career.

In 2025, Schlottmann appeared in 17 games, with four starts, seeing action on 362 offensive snaps and 69 on special teams.