Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half

Late in the first half of Buffalo’s 23-20 win over the Browns, Bills quarterback Josh Allen retreated into a 23-yard sack. He injured himself on the play.

“Just tweaked my foot a little bit,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Just flamed up on me a little bit.”

He returned for the second half of the game.

“Pain subsided,” Allen said, “so we’re good.”

He was asked whether the foot affected him in the final two quarters.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. The delivery wasn’t entirely convincing, so it makes sense to watch the injury report this week, as the Bills prepare for a Week 17 visit from the Eagles.