Patriots elevate Zak Kuhr to full-time defensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2026 07:15 PM

The Patriots did the expected, promoting Zak Kuhr to full-time defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Kuhr served as the inside linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator last season, which ended with a loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Kuhr broke into the NFL as a quality control assistant under Mike Vrabel with the Titans in 2020. He coached Tennessee’s inside linebackers from 2021-23.

He was a Giants’ defensive assistant in 2024.

The Patriots are expected to promote Vinny DePalma to his previous role as inside linebackers coach, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.