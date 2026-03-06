 Skip navigation
TE Tyler Higbee, Rams reach agreement on two-year deal

  
Published March 5, 2026 08:49 PM

The Rams have reached an agreement with tight end Tyler Higbee on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, according to multiple reports.

He was scheduled for free agency next week, but coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the Rams wanted Higbee back if he wanted to keep playing.

Higbee, 33, has now gotten four contracts from the Rams since they made him a fourth-round pick in 2016. He is the franchise’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (386), yards (3,949) and touchdowns (27).

Higbee, though, has played a total of only 13 games the past two seasons combined. He tore an ACL in the Rams’ wild-card loss to the Lions in January 2024 and played only three games that season. He missed games in 2025 with an ankle injury.

He has 33 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns in the past two seasons combined.