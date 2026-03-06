New Browns DC Mike Rutenberg excited to see Myles Garrett’s “superpowers”

New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg knows how lucky he is to inherit a defense that has Myles Garrett in place.

Asked what it means to him to arrive in Cleveland and get to coach the reigning defensive player of the year, Rutenberg said it’s special to get to coach a player like Garrett.

“I don’t think I could be more excited,” Rutenberg said of coaching Garrett. “I’m beyond fired up. I can’t wait to see all of his superpowers, learn about his superpowers and figure out what’s best for him to help him continue to achieve those superpowers.”

Rutenberg was hired after the departure of Jim Schwartz, who was popular in Cleveland and was considered a strong candidate to be the Browns’ next head coach. Rutenberg said keeping the Browns’ defense at a high level is less about the scheme he’s going to run than about the attacking mentality his players will have.

“It’s always going to be style over scheme, no matter what” Rutenberg said. “The way we play, how hard we play, playing for each other, how fast we play and how violent we play. And that’s always going to be over scheme. Us going after the ball and then putting our players in the best positions to be successful, it’s always going to start with the front. It forever and always will in the history of football. And we’re going to continue to do that.”

With Garrett leading the defense, Rutenberg knows that expectations will be high in his first season on the job.