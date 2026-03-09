Seahawks, Josh Jobe agree to new deal

Cornerback Josh Jobe will be back for the title defense in Seattle.

According to multiple reports, Jobe has agreed to re-sign with the Seahawks. It is reported to be a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Jobe signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Alabama in 2022 and signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad after being waived in Philadelphia in 2024. He appeared in 10 games that season and took on a starting role in 2025.

Jobe had 54 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in the regular season and then had 11 tackles and a forced fumble during the Seahawks’ postseason run to the Super Bowl LX title.

The Seahawks saw safety Coby Bryant agree to sign with the Bears on Monday and cornerback Riq Woolen remains on track for free agency.