Marcus Mariota returns to Commanders as backup to Jayden Daniels

The second overall pick in the 2015 draft will continue to be the No. 2 quarterback in Washington.

Via Ben Standig, the Commanders are re-signing quarterback Marcus Mariota. It’s a one-year deal for the 11-year veteran, with a base package of $7 million and a maximum value of $11 million.

In his second season with Washington, Mariota appeared in 11 games with eight starts.

Mariota spent his first five years in Tennessee. He was the full-time starter until he was benched for Ryan Tannehill during the 2019 season.

Mariota’s next shot at a starting job came with the Falcons in 2022. He was benched late in the season for Desmond Ridder.