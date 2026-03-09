 Skip navigation
Marcus Mariota returns to Commanders as backup to Jayden Daniels

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:46 PM

The second overall pick in the 2015 draft will continue to be the No. 2 quarterback in Washington.

Via Ben Standig, the Commanders are re-signing quarterback Marcus Mariota. It’s a one-year deal for the 11-year veteran, with a base package of $7 million and a maximum value of $11 million.

In his second season with Washington, Mariota appeared in 11 games with eight starts.

Mariota spent his first five years in Tennessee. He was the full-time starter until he was benched for Ryan Tannehill during the 2019 season.

Mariota’s next shot at a starting job came with the Falcons in 2022. He was benched late in the season for Desmond Ridder.