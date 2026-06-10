Mike Vrabel: We’re not exploring re-signing Stefon Diggs right now, but would never say no

The Patriots traded for receiver A.J. Brown, who is now unquestionably their No. 1 weapon at the position.

But could they still bring back another veteran wideout?

Mike Vrabel did not outright dismiss the possibility of re-signing free agent Stefon Diggs when asked if it’s under consideration during his Wednesday press conference. But he did not seem particularly interested in the possibility either.

“I think we [are] probably at the number that we would need right now,” Vrabel said. “I wouldn’t say anything is off the table. We would want to add anybody that could help us. I’m not going to give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now with the numbers and the people in the receivers’ room.

“I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year — I’ll value that. Helped us win football games. Helped us get to where we got. But right now, I don’t think that’s something that I think we’re exploring. But I would never say no.”

Diggs is arguably the best receiver available in the current market. Despite coming off a torn ACL, he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns in 17 games last season. He also had 14 receptions for 110 yards with one TD in four postseason games.