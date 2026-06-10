Kellen Moore on Cam Jordan: We have a contract offer for a reason

Cameron Jordan is currently a free agent.

But the Saints would like to have their longtime defensive end back for the 2026 season.

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters on Wednesday that the organization “certainly” wants to have him on the squad.

“Contract offer available. Cam’s kind of navigating this thing on the personal side,” Moore said. “I think the world of Cam. Navigating it, and obviously here to help in any possible way. We know what he means to this organization, this city. So, if the opportunity presents itself and he feels comfortable and ready to go, we’ll be ready to rock and roll.,

“We have an offer [out to him] for a reason. So, we feel good about him and the production he had last year. And so, obviously, we’ll continue to navigate that the best we can.”

Moore added that the club hasn’t put any timeline or constraints on the offer out to Jordan. The club and player have been in conversation throughout the offseason.

“I think the biggest thing and most important thing is to be a resource,” Moore said. “Guys who have had the type of career he’s had, I think it’s important to be a resource and [say], hey, if you have any questions about the situation here, if you have anything that we can help navigate, then we want to be that portion.

“Cam’s earned the right to navigate this thing the best he can on a personal level and a professional level. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

Jordan, who turns 37 next month, registered 10.5 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits in 2025 — his 15th season. The No. 24 overall pick of the 2011 draft, Jordan has registered 132.0 sacks with 175 tackles for loss and 248 quarterback hits in his strong career.