Alec Pierce may be sidelined well into training camp after ankle procedure

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce had to undergo ankle surgery to correct an issue that was not improving.

But while Pierce had been set to miss all of the offseason program after his procedure, he now may miss more time.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Pierce could be sidelined well into training camp and potentially past the preseason.

While Pierce wanted to avoid surgery — and did not specify the exact nature of the injury — his condition had been a problem since 2024 and was only getting worse.

“It definitely got a little bit worse as the season went. And probably the last month, I’d say I was kind of struggling,” Pierce told reporters, via Holder. “Taking some days off [from practice] and stuff. I’m glad they kind of figured out what the issue was.”

Pierce received a platelet-rich plasma treatment in January to try to address his ankle. But when that did not fix the problem, he was advised to turn to surgery, which has a four-to-six-month recovery time.

Now, that could keep the Colts’ prized $114 million wideout off of the field well into August.

Last season, Pierce set career highs with 47 receptions and 1,003 yards. He also had six touchdowns.