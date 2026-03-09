Alontae Taylor agrees to three-year deal with Titans

The Titans are adding to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Alontae Taylor has agreed to join Tennessee.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the deal is worth $60 million with $42 million guaranteed over three years.

Taylor, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the Saints. A second-round pick in 2022, Taylor appeared in all 17 games in each of the last three seasons.

In 2025, Taylor finished with 83 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks, and seven tackles for loss.

The cornerback has recorded 7.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 52 passes defensed over the course of his career.

He’s appeared in a total of 64 games with 53 starts over the last four years.