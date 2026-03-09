Broncos re-sign RB J.K. Dobbins to a two-year deal

Running back J.K. Dobbins wants to be a “Bronco for life.” He’ll be a Broncos for at least one more year, maybe two.

Via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, Dobbins and the Broncos have agreed to a two-year deal.

Dobbins had 772 rushing yards in 10 games for the Broncos last year; a Week 10 foot injury ended his season.

When healthy, he’s effective. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2025. For his career, his per-carry average is 5.2 yards.

The issue has been staying healthy. He played 15 games as a rookie in 2020.

The second-round pick spent four years with the Ravens. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first game of his final season in Baltimore.

He gained a career-high 905 rushing yards with the Chargers in 2024, before joining the Broncos for 2025.

The agreement will couple Dobbins with RJ Harvey as the one-two punch in the backfield for the Broncos.