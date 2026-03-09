Lions agree to terms with OL Larry Borom

The Lions have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Larry Borom, NFL Media reports.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Borom, 27, spent last season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal. The right tackle started 11 games for the Dolphins and saw action in five others.

The Bears made him a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Chicago. He made 27 starts and played 20 other games for the team.

The Lions have also added center Juice Scruggs and center Cade Mays this offseason as they rebuild their offensive line.