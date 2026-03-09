 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Lions agree to terms with OL Larry Borom

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:54 PM

The Lions have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Larry Borom, NFL Media reports.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Borom, 27, spent last season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal. The right tackle started 11 games for the Dolphins and saw action in five others.

The Bears made him a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Chicago. He made 27 starts and played 20 other games for the team.

The Lions have also added center Juice Scruggs and center Cade Mays this offseason as they rebuild their offensive line.