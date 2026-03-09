TE Charlie Kolar to sign three-year deal with Chargers

The Chargers are signing tight end Charlie Kolar to a three-year, $24.3 million contract, NFL Media reports.

Kolar leaves one Harbaugh for another, having spent his first four seasons in Baltimore with John Harbaugh.

Kolar, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2022.

He has played 47 games with 13 starts in his career, totaling 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, Kolar made 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.