nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
TE Charlie Kolar to sign three-year deal with Chargers

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:36 PM

The Chargers are signing tight end Charlie Kolar to a three-year, $24.3 million contract, NFL Media reports.

Kolar leaves one Harbaugh for another, having spent his first four seasons in Baltimore with John Harbaugh.

Kolar, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2022.

He has played 47 games with 13 starts in his career, totaling 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, Kolar made 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.