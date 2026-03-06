 Skip navigation
Bears will release LB Tremaine Edmunds

  
Published March 5, 2026 09:52 PM

The Bears are releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edmunds, who turns 28 in May, had no guaranteed money left on his contract, and his release will save the team $15 million. The Bears had allowed Edmunds to seek a trade this offseason.

After five seasons with the Bills, who drafted him in the first round in 2018, Edmunds signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears as a free agent.

He has started 119 games and has made at least 100 tackles in each of his eight seasons, totaling 900 tackles in his career.

Edmunds made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

The Cowboys are among the teams seeking linebackers as they switch to the 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.