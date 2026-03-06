 Skip navigation
Texans, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on a one-year extension

  
Published March 5, 2026 09:43 PM

Another year, another one-year extension for Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

Per multiple reports, the Texans and Hunter have agreed to terms on a one-year extension that will pay him $40.1 million.

Last year, the Texans and Hunter executed a one-year extension worth $35.6 million.

The 2025 extension put Hunter $100,000 per year ahead of Maxx Crosby’s annual average of $35.5 million. At the time, Crosby was the highest-paid player at the position. The latest deal inches Hunter past Myles Garrett, who is making $40 million per year.

The market at the position is currently led by Micah Parsons ($46.5 million), Aidan Hutchinson ($45 million), and T.J. Watt ($41 million).

Hunter, 31, has spent two seasons with the Texans. He had 12.0 sacks in 2024 and 15.0 in 2025. Most recently, he landed on the All-Pro second team.