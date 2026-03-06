 Skip navigation
Hall of Fame finalist Willie Anderson undergoes successful kidney transplant

  
Published March 5, 2026 10:20 PM

Former Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson underwent a successful kidney transplant this week.

Anderson, 50, posted his gratitude on social media.

“God is great, man,” Anderson said. “Everything went well, kidney’s well.”

He announced last month that he would undergo the transplant 10 years after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Anderson’s girlfriend was his donor.

“I appreciate the prayers and support! I hung on every word y’all sent me!” Anderson said. “Hopefully my ordeal can help others.”

Anderson is in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor and was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist again this year.