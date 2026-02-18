Assistant head coach/ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia steps down from Packers

Rich Bisaccia has stepped down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Packers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Tuesday.

“While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers,” LaFleur said in a statement. “Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building. We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years. We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward.”

For the first time since 1983, Bisaccia is pausing his coaching career.

He has worked for as the special teams coordinator for the Bucs, Chargers, Cowboys, Raiders and Packers. He was also assistant head coach for each of those teams, and in 2021, was the interim coach of the Raiders.

Las Vegas went 7-5 under Bisaccia, earning a playoff berth. The Raiders lost to the Bengals in the wild-card round. It earned Bisaccia an interview for the full-time job in the 2022 offseason and won him the support of several players, including Maxx Crosby. The Raiders, though, hired Josh McDaniels.

“After taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks, I have made the decision to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers,” Bisaccia said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Ed Policy and Mark Murphy for their unwavering trust and support throughout my time in Green Bay. I am also thankful to the players for their consistent work and relentless effort to improve every single day. I would like to thank everyone in the organization for their dedication and commitment. The people in this building make it a special place to work.

“I want to also thank our fans and the people throughout the Green Bay community for their passion and love for this team. Coaching for the Green Bay Packers was truly an honor, and I will always be grateful for my time here. I look forward to whatever is next for me and my family, and I wish nothing but the best for everyone in the organization.”