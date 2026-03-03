 Skip navigation
Rams tender K Harrison Mevis, two others as exclusive rights free agents

  
Published March 3, 2026 07:37 AM

The Rams brought kicker Harrison Mevis in halfway through the 2025 season, but he’ll have a chance to be with the team for all of 2026.

Mevis has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. The Rams also announced that they have tendered wide receiver Xavier Smith and offensive lineman Justin Dedich.

None of the players will be able to negotiate with other teams with the tenders in place, so they’ll likely sign them and compete for roles on the Rams’ roster this offseason.

Mevis was signed after Joshua Karty struggled as the kicker and he went 12-of-13 on field goals while hitting all 39 extra points he tried in nine regular season games. He was also 6-of-6 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in the playoffs.

Smith had 18 catches for 303 yards in 16 regular season outings and also saw time on special teams. Dedich also played in 16 games and started six times.